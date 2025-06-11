Drug peddler detained in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Sunny Kumar alias Sundi, a resident of Bareri Nowshera, is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases of narcotics across the border district, a police spokesman said.

“A detention warrant under the PIT-NDPS Act was obtained from the competent authority. Acting on the warrant, Kumar has been detained and lodged in Jammu Jail,” the spokesman said.PTI TAS DV DV