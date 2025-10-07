Drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act; 4 others held across Jammu

Jammu, Oct 7 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler was detained under stringent PIT-NDPS Act, while four others were arrested along with heroin in Jammu's Rajouri, Samba and Udhampur districts on Tuesday, police said.

Shoib Akhter, a resident of Draj village of Kotranka, was detained under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and has been lodged in Jammu jail, a police spokesperson said.

He said Akhter has been involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and to curtail his illegal activities, competent authorities ordered his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

A drug peddler was arrested along with six grams of heroin during vehicle checking at new bus stand in Salani area of Rajouri, while two others, hailing from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, were arrested along with 6.48 grams of heroin from their vehicle at Jakhani in Udhampur district, the spokesman said.

Another drug peddler was arrested along with 5.39 grams of heroin from Samba's Ramgarh area, he said.

The spokesperson said all the four arrested drug peddlers were booked under NDPS Act and further investigation started to expose their forward and backward links.

Meanwhile, an absconder was arrested after a long hunt of three years in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district on Tuesday.

Rajinder Choudhary, a resident of R S Pura area of Jammu, was wanted in a bovine smuggling case registered in 2022 in Kathua district, the spokesman said, adding the court of special mobile magistrate, Kathua has issued a warrant against the accused in April.