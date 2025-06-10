Drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday detained a drug peddler in Samba district under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, officials said.

A police spokesman said that Sham Din alias Shama, a resident of Gujjar Basti Sarore, has been lodged in the Kot Bhalwal central jail after obtaining a formal detention order from the Jammu divisional commissioner.

Sham Din has been booked under the relevant sections of law at the Bari Brahmana police station for supplying narcotics to people, especially the youth of the area, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI