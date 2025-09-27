Drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sept 27 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was detained on Saturday under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udampur district, police said.

Makhan Din, a resident of Narsoo village, was booked under the stringent law after obtaining a formal detention order from the competent authority, a police spokesman said.

Din is the 11th drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act in the district this year, he said.

"The accused was involved in drug peddling. He was actively promoting drug abuse among local youth, posing a serious threat to public safety and health,” the spokesman said, adding that Din has been lodged in the Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

Police also arrested another drug peddler identified as Chetan Dass, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, along with 8.28 gm of heroin from Kathua district on Saturday, the spokesman said.

Dass was intercepted near the Lakhanpur bypass when he going towards Kathua from Punjab, he said.

A case under the relevant sections of NDPS has been registered against the accused, the spokesman added. PTI TAS ARI