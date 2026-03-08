Drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler was detained under stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.

Javad Iqbal Tass of Bhangai village of Thanamandi, was involved in multiple cases of drug peddling and his detention under PIT-NDPS Act was part of efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the youth, a police spokesperson said.

Taking cognizance of his continuous involvement in drug trafficking, he said the competent authority issued detention orders of the accused under the PIT-NDPS Act following which he was detained and subsequently lodged in district Jail.

Police also arrested two drug peddlers from Sidhra area of Jammu and Mendhar in Poonch district after seizing heroin like substance from them.

A private car was stopped at Dengyali road near Sidhra, leading to the recovery of 6.37 grams of heroin from the possession of its driver, who was arrested and booked under NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

The second drug peddler was nabbed along with nearly eight grams of heroin from Mendhar town in Poonch district, the spokesman said, adding a case under NDPS Act was registered against him.