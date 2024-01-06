Drug peddler held, ganja and narcotic substances worth Rs 3.6 lakh seized

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a drug peddler and seized from him eight kilograms of ganja and other narcotic substances collectively worth Rs 3.60 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Ashraf Rahium Beig alias Danny, was held on Friday from Jeevan Baug area in Mumbra in Thane city.

"Based on a tip-off, the police set up a trap and nabbed Beig. During his search, the officials recovered 140 bottles of cough syrup and eight kilograms of ganja. The value of the confiscated narcotics is estimated to be Rs 3,60,000," he said.

The police also impounded a motorcycle used by the accused and he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Beig was already a wanted individual in a 2023 narcotics case, involving the seizure of 720 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 4,25,000, the police said. PTI COR NP