Drug peddler held in Delhi's Jahangirpuri with 40 grams of heroin

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A suspected drug supplier, allegedly running a narcotics network targeting underprivileged children and unemployed youth, was arrested in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area with nearly 40 grams of heroin, police said on Sunday.

Ramjani alias Azad (28) was apprehended following a tip-off, they said.

Police said he had been involved in drug peddling for several years and had set up a supply network in the locality. He primarily targeted underprivileged youth to expand his customer base, they added.