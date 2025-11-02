Drug peddler held in Hyderabad; narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh seized

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Police on Sunday said they arrested a Bengaluru-based drug peddler here and seized narcotics worth around Rs 12 lakh, including MDMA and cocaine.

Acting on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) conducted an operation and apprehended the 28-year-old accused within the limits of Masab Tank Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

Police seized several drugs—11 grams of MDMA, 35 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of OG, and 7.7 grams of ecstasy pills—worth about Rs 12 lakh from his possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the accused, a Bengaluru-based peddler, was initially a drug user who later turned into a supplier.

"He procured MDMA, cocaine, OG, and ecstasy pills from Nigerian suppliers through an instant messaging app by making online payments. The drugs were delivered to him by a Nigerian transporter residing in Bengaluru," police said.

After procuring the substances, the accused sold them to customers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad based on orders received online, the release added. PTI VVK SSK