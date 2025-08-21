Drug peddler held in J-K's Anantnag, poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested on Thursday and a huge quantity of narcotic substance was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence regarding the storage of narcotics, a team from Srigufwara police station conducted a meticulously planned raid at the residential house of Ajaz Ahmad in Nowshara, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During the thorough search of the premises, the police team recovered and seized a consignment of 98 kg of poppy straw worth about Rs 1 crore in international market, he said.

The spokesman said two mixer grinders, suspected to be used for processing the narcotic material, were also recovered from the spot.

The accused was immediately arrested on the spot. The contraband and other seized materials have been taken into custody as case property, the spokesman added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSB KSS KSS