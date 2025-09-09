Drug peddler held in J-K's Shopian district

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was on Tuesday arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district and contraband recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused was arrested during a checking near the government higher secondary school in Hermain area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Police recovered 164 gm of charas-like substance from his possession, the official said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been lodged at the Shopian police station. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSB APL APL DV DV