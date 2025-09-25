Drug peddler held in JK's Kulgam

Srinagar, Sept 25 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested an alleged drug peddler following recovery of narcotics from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

"Continuing its crackdown against the menace of drugs, police today arrested a drug peddler in Qazigund and recovered contraband substance from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

Giving details, the spokesperson said a suspicious person was intercepted during mobile vehicle checking. He was identified as Waseem Ahmad Reshi.

"On thorough search, police recovered 4.8 grams of heroin-like contraband substance from his possession. The accused was immediately taken into custody on the spot," he added.

A case has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

He said police are probing all possible linkages of the arrested peddler, including his source of procurement and distribution network. PTI MIJ NB NB