Drug peddler held, MDMA seized in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) The Central Crime Branch police have arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of selling narcotic drugs to the public and students in the city, police sources said on Monday.

Advertisment

The arrested person has been identified as Hasainar alias Acchu, a resident of Bajal and a native of Harekala.

Acting on a definite tip-off that the drug is being sold at Padil, CCB personnel raided the spot and arrested the man. The cops recovered MDMA weighing 12 gm valued at Rs 60,000, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine from his possession.

The total value of the confiscated goods is Rs 70,000.

A case has been registered at the Kankanady police station. The accused is facing three other cases for attempted murder and assault, sources said. PTI MVG MVG ANE