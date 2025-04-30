Drug peddler held with 106 gram of heroin in Delhi's New Seemapuri

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested along with 106 grams of heroin was recovered from him in Delhi's New Seemapuri area in Shahdara, police said on Wednesday.

During a routine patrol in the area on Tuesday, the team spotted a man acting suspiciously. The suspect attempted to flee but was caught, they said.

The accused, identified as Shekh Rajav (28), a resident of New Seemapuri, had a black polythene bag containing a substance suspected to be narcotics, the police said.

An examination confirmed that the seized substance was heroin, weighing approximately 106 grams, they said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had turned to drug peddling due to financial distress and also named his suppliers. Based on this, police are conducting raids. PTI BM NB