Drug peddler held with large quantity of contraband in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrested an alleged drug peddler here on Saturday and recovered nearly 5,000 banned capsules from his possession, an official said.

Vishal Sharma, a resident of old Janipur area, was apprehended along with the contraband near ISBT Narwal, he said.

The official said a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation set into motion.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) appealed to the general public to come forward regarding any information related to drugs so that the menace could be uprooted completely from the society and the young generation saved from falling prey to it, he said. PTI TAS AS AS