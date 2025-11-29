Drug peddler held with nearly 7 kg of poppy straw in JK’s Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) An inter-state drug peddler was arrested along with 7 kgs of poppy straw in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Mukhtar Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, was driving a truck from Srinagar to Jammu when he was stopped and subjected to checking at Jakheni, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the poppy straw and a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him. PTI TAS TAS NB NB