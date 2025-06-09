Drug peddler held with over 3 kg cannabis in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested with more than three kilograms of cannabis (ganja) in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Arif from Bhogal was nabbed by a patrolling team on Sunday evening, they said.

They said the team spotted a man sitting with a plastic bag in a suspicious manner and upon noticing police On seeing police he attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Upon checking the bag, 3.232 kilogram of the contraband was recovered from his possession, police said. PTI BM OZ OZ