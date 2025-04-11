Drug peddler injured in police encounter in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was injured in an encounter with the police in Bhubaneswar, an officer said on Friday.

The incident took place in Khandagiri area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The injured person, identified as Sheikh Jamsed, was wanted for peddling brown sugar.

Acting on a tip-off, the special crime unit of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate pursued Jamsed throughout the night, trying to nab him.

As Jamsed, who was riding a motorcycle, came near Jayadeva Vatika in Khandagiri area, he opened fire on the police team and they retaliated by shooting him in the leg, following which he was apprehended, the officer said.

Following the shootout, police seized brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh and a pistol from his possession.

Jamshed was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The drug mafioso was wanted in several cases registered with Lal Bagh, Balianta, Laxmisagar and Badagarh police stations.

He had been arrested earlier by the special task force (STF) of the crime branch in a drug smuggling case and was later released on bail, the officer added. PTI BBM BBM ACD