Drug peddler nabbed with over 30 kg cannabis in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was arrested with allegedly over 30 kilograms of cannabis near Anand Vihar ISBT in east Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vivek Kumar alias Kittu, a resident of Patna in Bihar, has allegedly been involved in cannabis supply for over a year and had brought consignments to Delhi on 9-10 occasions earlier. He was paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for each delivery, the police mentioned further.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania stated that Kumar and his handler coordinated with receivers in Delhi through social media calls and location sharing. To avoid suspicion, he sometimes travelled with a minor accomplice who managed to escape during the police interception.

On August 28, the police noticed the man suspiciously carrying four bags. "Upon seeing the police team, he attempted to flee but was apprehended. On checking the bags, a total of 30.595 kg of ganja was recovered," the DCP said.

Kumar allegedly revealed during interrogation that the contraband had been handed over to him by a man named Suranjan Kumar Yadav, a fellow villager, for delivery in the Moti Nagar and Raghuveer Nagar areas of Delhi. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

The accused, who studied up to Class 6, belongs to a poor family of farmers in Bihar and had been lured into drug trafficking by promises of easy money, the police said.

"Further efforts are underway to trace the supplier Suranjan Yadav and identify receivers of the contraband in Delhi," the DCP stated. PTI SSJ MPL MPL