Drug peddlers attack police team in J-K's Samba, 3 cops injured

Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Three policemen, including a station house officer, were injured after members of a narcotics gang attacked them during an anti-drug operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Balol Khad area of the district. A police team led by SHO Pushpinder Singh had arrived to crack down on a drug peddling gang, they said.

The team was attacked by 20 to 30 people, suspected to be drug peddlers and their associates, resulting in injuries to the SHO, a sub-inspector, and a constable, officials added.

The injured officers were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. The SHO was later shifted to Amritsar for specialized medical care, they said.

Authorities have filed a case and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the attackers, they said.

Areas like Balol Khad, Gujjar Basti, Bari Brahmana, and other parts of Samba have gained notoriety for incidents involving cattle smuggling and drug trafficking, posing an escalating threat to the region. PTI AB NB NB