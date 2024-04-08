Drug peddler's house attached in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the house of an alleged drug smuggler in Samba district, officials said.

A single-storey house in Rakh Barotian village worth Rs 16 lakh belonging to Mohmmad Younis was attached after it was found to be illegally acquired during police investigation and enquiry, they said.

Younis has been involved in several cases of drug peddling registered in various police stations in the region, according to the officials.

Prima facie, the property was acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by Younis. PTI AB NB