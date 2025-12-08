Drug peddler's house attached in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Police on Monday attached a double-storey house worth Rs 60 lakh of an alleged drug peddler in Udhampur district, an officer said.

The property belonging to Varun alias Pichi of the Karan Nagar area was attached under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This was the 16th house belonging to a drug peddler attached by Udhampur police this year in their anti-drug campaign.

The police's NDPS property attachment tally for the year has now reached Rs 17.30 crore the office said. PTI AB VN VN