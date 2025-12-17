Drug peddler's house worth Rs 12 lakh attached in JK's Kathua

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached a house valued at over Rs 12 lakh in Kathua district that belonged to an alleged drug peddler, officials said.

The action followed confirmation by the Competent Authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), marking a significant step towards dismantling the financial network of organised drug trafficking in the region, they said.

After a detailed financial investigation, a single-storey residential house valued at Rs 12,26,303, belonging to Javed Akhter, a resident of Lohai Malhar in Billawar tehsil, was provisionally attached under the NDPS Act, officials said.

The case was subsequently referred to SAFEMA for confirmation, which has now upheld the attachment, giving legal finality to the proceedings.

The officials said the accused is a habitual offender, has been booked under the PIT NDPS Act, and has four cases registered against him. PTI AB NB NB