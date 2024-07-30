Drug peddler's immovable property attached in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) The property of an alleged drug peddler worth over Rs 30 lakh was attached in Jammu city on Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesman said the residential complex of Bobby Mehra was attached under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Top Sherkhanian area of the city.

A team of Bakshi Nagar police station has attached his residential complex, which have been proved to be acquired from proceeds of narcotic and illegal means, he said.

The spokesman said that several FIRs have been registered against him under the NDPS Act in different police stations in Jammu.