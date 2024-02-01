Drug peddler's property attached in Jammu-Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) The property of a drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Handwara attached the property (mini shopping complex comprising four shops) belonging to a notorious drug peddler named Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Lachipora Handwara under section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985," a police spokesman said.

He said the drug peddler is allegedly involved in several (Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances) NDPS cases.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking by the drug peddler, the spokesman said.

Dar is currently under detention at Kote-Bhalwal Jammu under PIT-NDPS Act, he added.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the drug menace, the spokesman said.