Drug peddler’s property attached in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) The property of a drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, police said.

"A team of Police Station Rajouri has attached a residential complex valuing around 20 lakhs in Thudi area of Tehsil Rajouri. The residential complex belong to notorious drug peddler namely Mehroz Azam," said a police spokesman.

The properties were proven to be acquired through illegal means and proceeds of narcotics trade, he said.

The property has been attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985.