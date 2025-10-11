Drug peddlers property worth over Rs 2 crore attached in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached movable and immovable property worth over Rs 2 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Udhampur district, an official said.

The property of Rafaqat and his family members at Devika village was attached under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

He added that the attached assets include three residential houses, two shops, two cars and two motorcycles.

"The assets were identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation carried out by police against the accused notorious drug smuggler,” the spokesperson said, reiterating its commitment to zero-tolerance policy against the menace of drugs.

He said police would continue stern action against those involved in the drug peddling in the district. PTI TAS NB