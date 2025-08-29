Drug peddler's property worth Rs 25 lakh attached in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) A property of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district worth about Rs 25 lakh was Friday attached by authorities, police said.

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, police in Handwara attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act as part of its relentless efforts to curb the drug menace and its illicit proceeds, a police spokesperson said.

He said the seized asset is a double-storey residential house with an attic, located in Magam area of Handwara, in the north Kashmir district.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, belongs to Hilal Ahmad Rather. IT was found to have been illegally constructed using proceeds from drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.

He said Rather is accused in a major NDPS case involving a commercial quantity of contraband for which case has been registered, with charges under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Following thorough investigation and adherence to legal procedures, the property has been formally attached, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB NB