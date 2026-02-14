Drug peddler's property worth Rs 26 lakh attached in JK's Sophian

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Property of an alleged drug peddler was on Saturday attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

As a part of ongoing measures to curb narcotics-related activities, J&K Police have attached a single-story residential house valued at over Rs 26 lakh belonging to Sartaj Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Memander Shopian, a police spokesperson said.

He said the property has been found to be acquired using money obtained through the sale of illegal drugs and narcotics.

The accused has been previously involved in multiple NDPS cases, he added.

The attachment process was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal protocols, the spokesman said. PTI SSB NB NB