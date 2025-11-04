Drug peddler's property worth Rs 50 lakh attached in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Police here on Tuesday attached property worth Rs 50 lakh belonging to a drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

During the investigation into narcotics cases, it was found that the accused, Amit Singh, had acquired a residential house with land at village Preyan Sounthan and a KTM Duke motorcycle from the proceeds of the narcotics trade, they said.

Based on the material evidence and investigation, police found that the said properties were acquired through illicit earnings from drug trafficking, they said.

Accordingly, the movable and immovable assets were attached under the NDPS Act for further legal proceedings, they added. The total value of the attached properties, including the house, land, and vehicle, is estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

In Udhampur, the police said they have so far attached properties worth Rs 10.50 crore in NDPS-related cases during the current year, reaffirming its resolve to make the district drug-free. PTI AB NB NB