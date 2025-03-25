Drug smuggler arrested in Mathura, heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized

Mathura (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The Agra-based Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler here, police said, adding that the value of the drugs recovered from him is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dr Arvind Kumar said that the ANTF team received information that a smuggler was going to take a large quantity of heroin and smack from Mathura. Subsequently, the smuggler was arrested near a warehouse, and 1.62 kg of heroin and 469 grams of smack were recovered from him.

According to Kumar, the smuggler was identified as Mohammad Gayas Ansari, a resident of Daulatpur village of Jamui district of Bihar.

The SP (city) said that the market value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 3 crore, and Ansari was planning to go to Delhi after supplying it in Mathura.

According to the police, Ansari has been buying heroin from Bihar and supplying it to the nearby areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Rohtak etc. Earlier, he has supplied goods in this manner 40-50 times. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG