Drug smuggler arrested with 848 grams of marijuana in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau's Faridabad unit has arrested a drug smuggler from a slum near Fazilpur Dhani village here with 848 grams of marijuana, an officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Bijender conducted raids in the slum and arrested the woman drug smuggler identified as Narayani, said HSNCB DSP Anil Kumar Vashisth.

“We recovered a plastic polythene from the possession of the woman. When the polythene was opened in the presence of Akhtar Hussain, Naib tehsildar, Badshahpur, 848 grams of marijuana was recovered. The woman was involved in drug smuggling for a long time and we are questioning her,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against Narayani at Badshahpur Police Station, said police. PTI COR AS AS VN VN