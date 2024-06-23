Drug smuggler carrying Rs 10.10 lakh reward arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) A notorious drug smuggler, carrying a reward of Rs 10.10 lakh, has been arrested in the Jodhpur range, police said on Sunday.

Sixty-three cartridges of 9 mm pistols have been seized from the accused, IG of Jodhpur range Vikas Kumar said.

He said that pistols of 9 mm bore are not available at gun shops and are used only by the police, Army and paramilitary forces.

Two vehicles were also seized during the operation codenamed MONA (Most Wanted in Narcotics), police said.

Along with the main accused, police have also arrested two mechanics who were staying with the accused to modify the vehicles used in narcotics smuggling, the IG said.

Kumar said that the main accused, Jasraj, was wanted in several cases of smuggling and firing at police but was never arrested.

According to police, Jasraj started working as a driver and later turned smuggler.

Acting on a tip-off, special teams of police conducted surveillance of the accused's wife and traced Jasraj, leading to his arrest, the police officer said, adding that the three arrested were being interrogated.