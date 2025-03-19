Drug smuggler carrying Rs 30,000 cash reward arrested in Barmer

Jodhpur, Mar 19 (PTI) A drug smuggler carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000 was arrested in Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, Jagdish, was caught by Cycloner Team, a special unit of Rajasthan Police's Jodhpur Range, from Dhorimana village under operation 'Vishvavyanjan', IG Jodhpur Vikas Kumar said. Jagdish, who is about 40 years old, had an on-again, off-again connection with the criminal world. He started smuggling drugs in his vehicles, and a case was registered against him in 2012. He was arrested and released from jail in 2018.

The same year, he decided to quit smuggling after his nephew died due to drugs, said the police official.

Jagdish then started a small business and motivated youths to stay away from drugs. However, he could not stay away longer from the illicit drug trade and started smuggling again. In 2021, he moved to Andhra Pradesh and then to Tamil Nadu.

Then, the special police team started receiving input about him some time back. Based on the information, the team members visited Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other cities but could not trace him, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the team received input that Jagdish was in touch with one of his relatives, who was put under surveillance. The relative booked a bus ticket for Jagdish from Barmer to Vijayawada.

Tracking him, the team caught Jagdish from the village before he could start his journey.

The accused is being questioned, the IG said.