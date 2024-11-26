Drug smuggler detained under PIT-NDPS Act: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotic Task Force has successfully executed the orders of preventive detention of another drug smuggler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The preventive detention orders have been executed against Gurdeep Singh alias Raano Sarpanch, a resident of village Raano in Ludhiana, said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Gurdeep has been detained under PIT-NDPS Act for one year and has been transferred from Central Jail, Kapurthala to Central Jail, Bathinda for strict monitoring.

This is the second such case of preventive detention in which orders have been issued by the competent authority under section 3 PIT-NDPS Act.

The section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act empowers the government to take such drug smugglers into preventive custody to prevent them from engaging in illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Notably, a month back, Punjab Police had executed the orders of preventive detention of a notorious drug smuggler identified as Avtar Singh alias Tari of border village Shahur Kalan in Gurdaspur district for two years using special provisions under the PIT-NDPS act.

DGP Yadav said during investigation, it was found that Gurdeep Singh had links with smugglers identified as Harminder Singh alias Rommy Randhawa, Rajan Sharma, Tanvir Bedi and Baljit Singh alias Babbu Khera.

Gurdeep's assets worth Rs 7.80 crore, acquired through illicit means, have been frozen by the competent authority, he added.

He is a repeat offender with seven cases registered under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act. He is involved in trans-border drug smuggling networks with Pakistani smugglers, said police.

Police had registered a case against Gurdeep and other co-accused under the NDPS Act in October 2020 and recovered 31.418 kg heroin, 6 kg Amphetamine, 2 kg chemical powder and five luxury cars and vehicles.

Apart from this, another case was registered against him in November 2020, when there was a recovery of 5.7 kg heroin, 400 gm opium, three pistols, one revolver, two rifles, 12 luxury cars and Rs 50.24 lakh cash. PTI CHS NB NB