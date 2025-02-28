Drug smuggler escapes custody in Rajasthan, caught later hiding in agricultural field

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A drug smuggler who escaped from police custody while being transported to the police station in Bikaner district in a private car was later caught in an agricultural field, an official said.

SP Bikaner Kavendra Sagar stated that an inquiry has been ordered, and action will be taken against the police officers for their laxity.

He explained that the accused, Gurjant Singh, was apprehended on Wednesday and was being transported by the SHO of Mahajan police station and two constables in a private car.

The police team stopped at a location to search for another accused, during which Gurjant Singh drove away the vehicle.

Later, the car was traced and the accused was caught while hiding in an agricultural field. PTI SDA ARD