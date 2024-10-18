Drug smuggler held in Punjab, over 1 kg of heroin seized

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) A drug smuggler having links with Pakistan-based operatives has been arrested with over one kilogram of heroin, Punjab Police said on Friday.

In a major breakthrough against trans-border smuggling networks, Pathankot Counter Intelligence, in a joint operation with Gurdaspur Police, have arrested one person and seized 1.350 kg of heroin from the smuggler’s possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

The arrested person, who was in contact with Pakistan-based operatives, used drones to smuggle drugs into India, he said, adding that more arrests are likely in the case.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway, the DGP said. PTI SUN NB NB