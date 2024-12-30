Drug smuggler held in UP's Mirzapur, ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) The local police in a joint operation with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Prayagraj arrested a smuggler and recovered ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Monday.

Prabhat Singh alias Veeru Singh, a resident of Kachhwa area, was held with 100 kg of ganja.

The cannabis was concealed in four sacks and kept in the rear seat and the trunk of the accused's car, the police said.

The recovered ganja is worth Rs 50 lakh, they said.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he along with his other associates, used to bring ganja from Odisha and Bihar and supply it to various places in the nearby districts.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail, they said. PTI COR NAV NB NB