Drug smuggler held with 8 kg heroin in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Nov 14 (PTI) A drug smuggler was arrested near the India-Pakistan border here on Friday with 8.25 kg of heroin, police said.

Acting on specific information, officials of the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted an operation and nabbed Bagicha Singh, a resident of Gatti Rajo Ke village in this border district.

They recovered 8.25 kg of heroin from him, an official said, adding a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.

ANTF officials said the accused was in touch with Pakistani smugglers and used to receive the consignment through drones. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD