Drug smuggler held with over 5 kg heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Sep 16 (PTI) A drug smuggler was arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur with 5.225 kg heroin, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said following an input, a police team arrested Krishan Singh, a Patiala resident, near Dulchi ke village while he was travelling on a four-wheeler.

During the checking, 5.225 kg of heroin was recovered from him, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances has been registered. PTI COR CHS NB NB