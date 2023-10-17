Drug smuggler killed in encounter with police in Pali

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) A suspected drug smuggler was killed in an exchange of fire with police personnel in Pali district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the incident occurred late Monday night in the Khinwada police station area.

The officials said two smugglers were in a car that was being pursued by a police team from Rajsamand. The car came to a halt at a place under the Khinwada police station limits in Pali and the smugglers opened fire at the police while fleeing, they said.

The officials said that as the police team fired in return, one of the smugglers sustained a gunshot wound and died on the spot.

SHO of Khinwada Ghewar Ram said the deceased was yet to be identified but the car and some narcotics have been seized.

A search is on to nab the one who fled, he added. PTI SDA IJT IJT