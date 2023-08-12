Advertisment
#National

Drug smuggler killed in encounter with police in Punjab's Tarn Taran

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Aug 2023

Amritsar, August 12 (PTI) An alleged drug smuggler was killed in an encounter with police near Kairon village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint between Patti and Kairon villages but the car occupant, Jora Singh, sped away, they said.

He also opened fire at a police team which retaliated, leading to Singh’s death, police said.

Police sources said they had specific information that some people were smuggling heroin from Pakistan. So, a heavy police force was deployed at the checkpoint to nab them. Singh was a resident of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. PTI JMS CHS NB NB

Advertisment
Subscribe