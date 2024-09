Ludhiana, Sep 12 (PTI) A drug smuggler and a policeman sustained bullet injuries following an exchange of fire in Mahmood Pura village on Dhandra road here, police said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off a team of police raided a house, during which the drug smuggler opened fire at them and they retaliated.

Police said drug smuggler Rohit Kumar and policeman Sandeep Kumar were injured in the incident. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ