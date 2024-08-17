Drug smuggler wanted in heroin recovery case arrested, says Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it arrested a drug smuggler wanted in a heroin recovery case.

The smuggler was identified as Gulab Singh, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The development came about a year after the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (Fazilka) busted two separate cross-border drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of four traffickers and the seizure of a total 77.8 kilogrammes of heroin and three pistols.

The consignment was sent via the riverine route. Two separate cases were registered in this connection.

Yadav said the arrested accused had played a pivotal role in the delivery of 36 kilogrammes of the contraband and maintaining contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

"His (Gulab Singh) arrest is poised to significantly disrupt the entire smuggling network and prevent future trafficking," he said.

Singh's arrest was the result of meticulous and professional investigation and sustained follow up of backward linkages, the police said.

Further financial investigations are underway to trace the money trail and freeze assets acquired through illicit drug proceeds, Yadav said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Faridkot) Pragya Jain said that following meticulous technical and intelligence based operation, Singh was rounded up from a bus stand in Rupyianwali village.

She said the accused had arranged divers to retrieve the heroin and weapons consignment from the river and was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers via various mobile apps.

Singh is a seasoned criminal and has been facing several criminal cases in Faridkot and other districts, she added. PTI CHS SZM