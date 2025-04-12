Drug smuggler with Rs 50,000 bounty on him arrested with aide in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) A wanted drug smuggler with a Rs 50,000 bounty on him was arrested along with his accomplice from Nathdwara here, a police official said.

A team of Jodhpur Police arrested Bhajan Lal alias Bhajna Lal and his accomplice Ruparam from a hotel they were staying in, he said.

Jodhpur Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said they had visited Nathdwara to offer prayers at Sanwaria Seth temple.

IGP Kumar said Bhajna Lal was involved in smuggling for the last 11 years. He used to smuggle drugs for 100 days a year and earn close to Rs 2 crore from it.

According to the IGP, Bhajna Lal used to work in a petrol pump, but was fired after committing a fraud. In revenge, he attacked the pump and looted Rs 10 lakh from it.

Later he worked as a driver for his classmate Birdaram Siyol, who was a notorious smuggler in Barmer, but betrayed him and formed his own gang, while Birdaram was killed in a road accident.

Bhajna Lal, who grew weak following an injury from an accident, has been grooming Ruparam to take over as the gang's leader, the IGP said. PTI AG RUK RUK