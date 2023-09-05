Drug smuggling: Punjab DGP holds meeting with Pathankot village level defence committees

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav Tuesday held a meeting with 44 village level defence committees (VLDCs) in Pathankot district to devise a foolproof strategy to dismantle the drug supply network and curb drug smuggling.

The VLDCs play a vital role in getting real-time info leading to disruption of drug networks, said an official statement.

Inviting all the VLDCs to work as cohesive teams, Director General of Police Yadav said police have enforced a three-pronged strategy — enforcement, de-addiction and prevention — to completely root out the menace of drugs from the state.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Border Range Amritsar) Narinder Bhargav, Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Harbir Singh and Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh.

The 44 VLDCs of Pathankot have taken a stand against drug-related issues and declared their villages drug-free zones, said the statement.

Representatives of VLDCs vowed to work hand-in-hand with the Punjab Police to eradicate the drug menace from their communities. Yadav bestowed VLDCs with new identification cards and unique jackets to facilitate their identification and collaboration with law enforcement.

He also lauded the extraordinary dedication and courage displayed by VLDCs during a critical flood crisis and honoured two outstanding VLDC members for their exemplary service.

During the meeting, Yadav stressed the need to revive an old human intelligence through real-time collection and sharing of information, emphasising that collective efforts are instrumental in addressing border-related challenges.

The DGP has already made an announcement of offering a reward of Rs 1 lakh for individuals providing information on drone movements, leading to the recovery of weapons or narcotics. PTI CHS KVK KVK