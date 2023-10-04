Drug supplier held with more than 5 kg charas worth Rs 1.57 cr

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A drug supplier has been arrested with 5.25 kg charas worth Rs 1.57 crore from suburban Andheri in Mumbai, an Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said on Wednesday.

The Kandivali unit of the ANC raided premises on Monday based on specific information, the official said, adding that the drug supplier was nabbed on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI DC NSK