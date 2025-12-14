Drug supply module busted, four held with heroin

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a drug supply module linked to foreign-based smugglers after nabbing four people with drugs and a weapon.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Amritsar Police recovered 4 kg of heroin, one pistol, five cartridges and Rs 3.90 lakh in cash from the men, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Police also impounded their two two-wheelers, which they were using to deliver the consignments.

Yuvraj Singh, Varinder Singh, Jagroop Singh and Jugraj Singh from Amritsar have been arrested.

Yadav said police teams from CI Amritsar received reliable inputs that Yuvraj and Varinder, associates of Lakhwinder Singh alias Baba Lakha, a handler based abroad, had retrieved a heroin consignment from Ajnala sector and were expected to deliver it to suspect Jagroop Singh near gurdwara Morcha Sahib in Amritsar.

Police teams laid a trap and arrested the three men after recovering a drug consignment and pistol from their possession, he said.

During questioning, Jagroop allegedly revealed that he has been working on the directions of one Daya Singh alias Preet Sekhon, who is presently lodged at Central Jail at Sri Muktsar Sahib, and the latter directed him to receive the heroin consignment from near Gurdwara Morcha Sahib.

Yuvraj and Varinder allegedly told police about one more associate identified as Jugraj Singh, who was also apprehended from Amritsar city and Rs 3.90 lakh of "drug money" was recovered from his possession. Further investigations are ongoing, the DGP added.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar. PTI CHS SKY SKY