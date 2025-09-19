Drug supply racket unearthed in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday said they have unearthed a drug supply racket and arrested two smugglers.

Four kg heroin was allegedly recovered from the possession of the two smugglers.

"In a major blow to narco-terror networks, Sri Muktsar Sahib Police busts a drug supply racket by arresting two drug smugglers and recover 4 Kg heroin from their possession. This recovery is the result of a meticulously planned, two-month-long source-based operation," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages, he said. PTI SUN DV DV