Drug trafficker arrested in Punjab, 15 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) A drug trafficker was arrested by the Punjab Police and 15 kg heroin was seized from him, officials said on Saturday.

The arrest was made by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, which has seized 147 kg of heroin in the last 45 days, Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said.

"In an intelligence led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC Fazilka has recovered 15 Kg heroin after arresting one drug trafficker," Yadav posted on X.

The recovery was made during the search of a tractor-trolley loaded with straw. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, he said. PTI SUN RHL