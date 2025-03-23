Drug trafficker held after exchange of fire with police in Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 23 (PTI) A drug trafficker, wanted in several cases, was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region after an exchange of fire between the criminal and police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended him from Hollongi near here on Saturday evening and seized 12 grams of narcotics substance and a US-made sophisticated firearm from his possession, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh told reporters.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team asked a vehicle to stop but it did not, and as the suspect attempted to flee the spot, the police personnel chased the four-wheeler and intercepted it, the SP said.

Rohit (alias Ruhit) Basumatary, the accused drug trafficker, then started firing at the police team, and the police personnel led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi retaliated, Singh said.

The SP also said the police exhibited commendable restraint and professionalism, ensuring no harm to civilians.

The accused was taken to R K Mission Hospital here for medical treatment, and two officers were also injured in the operation, the SP said.

“A search of the suspect’s vehicle was conducted in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses. Approximately, 12 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in a green soap box near a spare tyre, and a US-made sophisticated firearm along with six live rounds of ammunition were seized,” Singh added.

Basumatary has a long history of serious criminal offences, including robbery, illegal arms possession, and drug trafficking, across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station, and a special investigation team, led by Inspector Rina Sonam, has been assigned to handle further legal proceedings.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as the battle against drug abuse requires collective action, Singh added. PTI UPL UPL BDC